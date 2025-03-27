ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Short Interest Up 497.0% in March

ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,800 shares, a growth of 497.0% from the February 28th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 19.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Price Performance

SLVO stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.69. The stock had a trading volume of 16,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,792. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.12. ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a 1-year low of $72.85 and a 1-year high of $86.36.

ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of $1.2939 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This is a boost from ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $1.06.

ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile

