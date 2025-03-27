Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Evans Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:EVBN opened at $39.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Evans Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.07 and a 12-month high of $46.21. The firm has a market cap of $219.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Activity

In other Evans Bancorp news, CEO David J. Nasca sold 1,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $55,653.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,052,967.11. This represents a 1.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Evans Bancorp

About Evans Bancorp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVBN. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Evans Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000. Credit Industriel ET Commercial bought a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,257,000. CSS LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 148.4% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 55,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 33,039 shares during the last quarter. Note Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evans Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $545,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Evans Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $496,000. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.

