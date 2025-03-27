Evercore ISI Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stock

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $79.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DLTR. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.89.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock traded up $7.16 on Thursday, reaching $76.37. The stock had a trading volume of 5,112,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,462,248. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.13. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $60.49 and a 1 year high of $137.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 16.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at about $520,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 760,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,986,000 after purchasing an additional 100,676 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $448,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,173,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 253.2% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 93,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,014,000 after buying an additional 67,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

