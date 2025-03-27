EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW) Short Interest Update

EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 88.5% from the February 28th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LMR Partners LLP grew its position in EVgo by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 2,819,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 402,331 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in EVgo in the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in EVgo during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000.

NASDAQ:EVGOW traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.25. 16,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,036. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.68. EVgo has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $1.99.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

