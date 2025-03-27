Evoke (LON:EVOK) Stock Price Down 18.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) traded down 18.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 56 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 58.05 ($0.75). 55,595,465 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,853% from the average session volume of 2,847,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.40 ($0.92).

EVOK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Evoke from GBX 130 ($1.67) to GBX 90 ($1.16) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.80) price target on shares of Evoke in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 69.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 63.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £258.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.84.

Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) earnings per share for the quarter. Evoke had a negative return on equity of 517.98% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. Equities analysts forecast that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen bought 14,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of £10,200.40 ($13,133.00). Company insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

