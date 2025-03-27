Evoke (LON:EVOK) Trading Down 10% – Here’s What Happened

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 10% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 50.20 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 51.73 ($0.67). Approximately 65,066,164 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,994% from the average daily volume of 3,107,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.45 ($0.74).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.80) price target on shares of Evoke in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Evoke from GBX 130 ($1.67) to GBX 90 ($1.16) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Get Evoke alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Evoke

Evoke Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 69.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 63.69. The company has a market capitalization of £230.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.84.

Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evoke had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 517.98%. On average, research analysts predict that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Evoke

In other news, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen acquired 14,572 shares of Evoke stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of £10,200.40 ($13,133.00). Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

About Evoke

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.