Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Short Interest Up 247.4% in March

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 247.4% from the February 28th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Evolution AB (publ) Trading Down 3.7 %

Evolution AB (publ) stock traded down $2.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.95. 97,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,368. Evolution AB has a 12-month low of $71.91 and a 12-month high of $128.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.20.

Get Evolution AB (publ) alerts:

Evolution AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Evolution AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses online casino systems to gaming operators in Europe, Asia, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers casino games and live game shows under the Evolution brand; online slot games under the NetEnt brand name; and casino games and software comprising jackpot system, a smart spins bonus management application, and tournaments gamification under the Red Tiger brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.