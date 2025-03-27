Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Short Interest Up 247.4% in March

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 247.4% from the February 28th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Evolution AB (publ) Trading Down 3.7 %
Evolution AB (publ) stock traded down $2.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.95. 97,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,368. Evolution AB has a 12-month low of $71.91 and a 12-month high of $128.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.20.
Evolution AB (publ) Company Profile
