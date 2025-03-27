Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) Short Interest Down 82.2% in March

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,000 shares, a decrease of 82.2% from the February 28th total of 512,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 270,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Farmmi Price Performance

NASDAQ FAMI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.95. The stock had a trading volume of 17,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,603. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.26. Farmmi has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 15.55 and a current ratio of 16.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Farmmi stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 101,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.95% of Farmmi at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Farmmi Company Profile

Farmmi, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in processing and sale of agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, Korea, and the Middle East. The company offers Shiitake mushrooms, Mu Er mushrooms, and other edible fungi, such as bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, grifola frondose, coprinus comatus, and hericium erinaceus, as well as dried edible fungi.

Featured Stories

