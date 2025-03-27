Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02, Zacks reports. Femasys had a negative net margin of 1,435.77% and a negative return on equity of 141.49%.

Femasys Stock Performance

FEMY traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.28. The stock had a trading volume of 544,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,665. Femasys has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $1.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.22. The stock has a market cap of $29.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of -2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Get Femasys alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Femasys from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.

About Femasys

(Get Free Report)

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions to address unmet women healthcare needs worldwide. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Femasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Femasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.