Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF (BATS:FDRV) Trading Up 5.2% – What’s Next?

Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF (BATS:FDRV – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.72 and last traded at $14.08. Approximately 13,049 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 9,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.39.

The stock has a market cap of $29.01 million, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF (BATS:FDRV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 49,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.00% of Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF (FDRV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of companies that are involved in the production of electric and\u002For autonomous vehicles or other initiatives regarding the future of transportation.

