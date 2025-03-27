Fidelity Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:FMET) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Fidelity Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:FMET – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.8% from the February 28th total of 8,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Fidelity Metaverse ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity Metaverse ETF stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,353. The stock has a market cap of $31.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of -1.32. Fidelity Metaverse ETF has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $32.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.30.

Fidelity Metaverse ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.148 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

Fidelity Metaverse ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Metaverse ETF (FMET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Metaverse index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of equities that provides global exposure to the future state of the internet: the metaverse. FMET was launched on Apr 19, 2022 and is managed by Fidelity.

