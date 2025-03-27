Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $65.79 and last traded at $65.65, with a volume of 411994 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on FNF. Barclays increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.40.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.48 and a 200-day moving average of $59.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.32.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 15.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.01%.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $153,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at $916,872.60. The trade was a 14.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Financial

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

