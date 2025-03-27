Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Stake Raised by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 763.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,456 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 94.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Groupama Asset Managment raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.8% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 42,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. Stephens reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.97 per share, for a total transaction of $56,058.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,098 shares in the company, valued at $887,507.06. This trade represents a 6.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of FIS opened at $74.54 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.51 and a 12-month high of $91.98.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.30%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Stories

