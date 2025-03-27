Fifth District Savings Bank (NASDAQ:FDSB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Fifth District Savings Bank (NASDAQ:FDSB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Fifth District Savings Bank Trading Up 1.7 %
FDSB traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.53. 11,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,578. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Fifth District Savings Bank has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $14.50.
Fifth District Savings Bank Company Profile
