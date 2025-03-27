Fifth District Savings Bank (NASDAQ:FDSB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Fifth District Savings Bank (NASDAQ:FDSB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Fifth District Savings Bank Trading Up 1.7 %

FDSB traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.53. 11,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,578. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Fifth District Savings Bank has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $14.50.

Fifth District Savings Bank Company Profile

Fifth District Bancorp, Inc is the holding company for Fifth District Savings Bank which provide all banking services. Fifth District Bancorp, Inc is based in NEW ORLEANS.

