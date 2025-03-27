Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Raises Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,849 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 184 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Down 4.0 %

ORCL stock opened at $147.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $413.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $112.78 and a twelve month high of $198.31.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. Oracle’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.95%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 2,101,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.35, for a total value of $389,448,893.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,331,027.20. This trade represents a 65.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Oracle from $214.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.20.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

