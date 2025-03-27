Financial Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 27th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Robinhood Markets, and Berkshire Hathaway are the three Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks are shares issued by companies within the financial sector, such as banks, insurance companies, and investment firms, representing partial ownership in these institutions. Their performance is influenced by the broader economic environment, regulatory changes, and market sentiment, making them a critical component for diversifying investment portfolios. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of NASDAQ:SQQQ traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $34.72. The stock had a trading volume of 44,548,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,376,950. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.18.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

HOOD stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.14. 32,171,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,496,326. The company has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.87. Robinhood Markets has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $66.91.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B stock traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $536.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,298,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,344,379. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $489.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $470.01. Berkshire Hathaway has a twelve month low of $395.66 and a twelve month high of $537.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85.

