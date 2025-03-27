Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Firan Technology Group Co. (TSE:FTG – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.71 and traded as low as C$7.20. Firan Technology Group shares last traded at C$7.20, with a volume of 7,402 shares traded.

Firan Technology Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.28, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$188.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Firan Technology Group

In other news, Director Mike Andrade acquired 4,000 shares of Firan Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,320.00. Also, Senior Officer James Crichton sold 10,400 shares of Firan Technology Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.08, for a total transaction of C$84,032.00. 32.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Firan Technology Group Company Profile

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells aerospace and defense electronic products and subsystems in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. The company operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. It offers semi additive process technologies, high density interconnect products, high temperature rigid flex printed, RF boards, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

