Fireweed Metals (CVE:FWZ) Shares Down 0.6% – Time to Sell?

Fireweed Metals Corp. (CVE:FWZ – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.61 and last traded at C$1.64. Approximately 120,792 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 183,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.65.

Fireweed Metals Stock Down 3.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$292.79 million, a P/E ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ian Gibbs bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.50 per share, with a total value of C$225,000.00. 33.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fireweed Metals

Fireweed Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral assets in Canada. It explores for zinc, lead, and silver, as well as gallium and germanium deposits. The company owns an interest in the Macmillan Pass project located in Yukon, Canada; and the Gayna River project situated in Northwest Territories, Canada.

