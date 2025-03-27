First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.07 and traded as low as $9.95. First Northern Community Bancorp shares last traded at $10.19, with a volume of 200 shares traded.
First Northern Community Bancorp Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.07. The company has a market capitalization of $154.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.34.
First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. First Northern Community Bancorp had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 11.75%.
About First Northern Community Bancorp
First Northern Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Northern Bank of Dixon that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, and small and medium sized businesses. The company accepts demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction deposits, savings and money market deposit accounts, and time deposits.
