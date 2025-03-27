First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FREVS) Short Interest Down 85.7% in March

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FREVS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.08. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.24. First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $18.12.

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.31%.

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey Company Profile

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc is a publicly traded (over-the-counter symbol FREVS) REIT organized in 1961. Its portfolio of residential and commercial properties are located in New Jersey and New York, with the largest concentration in northern New Jersey.

