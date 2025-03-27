First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFSM) Declares Dividend of $0.05

First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFSM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0531 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

AFSM stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.14. 1,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,735. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.36 million, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.49. First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $26.86 and a 12-month high of $33.51.

Get First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF alerts:

First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF (AFSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US small-cap companies that exhibit exposure to one or more investing factors. AFSM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.