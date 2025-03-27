First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:FBZ)

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0521 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.
First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483. First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $12.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.21.
About First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund
