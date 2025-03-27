First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:FBZ)

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0521 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483. First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $12.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.21.

Get First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

About First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (FBZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index weighted in tiers and selected using growth and value factors. FBZ was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.