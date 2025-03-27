First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.2159 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.45. 160,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,994. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.20. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $81.16 and a 52 week high of $94.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.