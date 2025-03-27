First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.2159 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FTCS traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.45. 160,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,994. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.20. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $81.16 and a 52 week high of $94.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.86.
About First Trust Capital Strength ETF
