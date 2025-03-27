First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1822 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DDIV traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.97. The stock had a trading volume of 107,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,348. The company has a market cap of $75.94 million, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.99. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $32.02 and a 1 year high of $41.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.42.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (DDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap, high-yield stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by dividend yield. DDIV was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

