First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:DALI)

First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0136 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.
First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ DALI traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $24.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,028. First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF has a 52 week low of $21.72 and a 52 week high of $27.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.98 and its 200-day moving average is $25.92. The stock has a market cap of $102.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.75.
First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.