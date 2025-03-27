First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMSGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0936 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ:FEMS traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $37.90. The stock had a trading volume of 15,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,077. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $35.97 and a 12-month high of $42.57. The company has a market cap of $282.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.58.

About First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM Small Cap index. The fund aims to outperform other index funds by selecting small-cap emerging markets securities using quantitative metrics. FEMS was launched on Feb 15, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

