First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Plans $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1417 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.33. The company had a trading volume of 792,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,801. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.21. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $25.97.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Company Profile

Featured Stories

The First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for FTGC Fund index. The fund is an actively managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad exposure to commodities through futures contracts. The fund is structured as a 1940 Act open-ended fund.

