First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Announces $0.17 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ LMBS traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.03. The stock had a trading volume of 410,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,838. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $45.06 and a 12 month high of $51.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.91.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile
