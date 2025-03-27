First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSFGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.83. 2,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,835. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.90. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $19.26.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

