First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.
First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.83. 2,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,835. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.90. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $19.26.
First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Company Profile
