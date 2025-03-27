First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXZ) Trading 0% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXZ – Get Free Report) traded up 0% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $57.24 and last traded at $56.82. 17,648 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 31,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.80.

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $238.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,607,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 489.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after buying an additional 56,267 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 332.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 29,868 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 154,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after acquiring an additional 20,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 916.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 11,579 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the StrataQuant Materials index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index of large- and mid-cap basic materials firms in the US. Holdings are selected and weighted based on growth and value metrics. FXZ was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

