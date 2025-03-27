First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:FTXO)

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1207 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

NASDAQ:FTXO traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.69. 13,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,504. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.61 and its 200-day moving average is $31.93. The stock has a market cap of $210.23 million, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.11. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $24.72 and a 1-year high of $35.58.

The First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Banks index. The fund tracks an index composed of the most liquid US banking companies. Holdings are selected by their liquidity, and weighted based on volatility, value, and growth factors. FTXO was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

