First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:FTXO)

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1207 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.
First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:FTXO traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.69. 13,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,504. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.61 and its 200-day moving average is $31.93. The stock has a market cap of $210.23 million, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.11. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $24.72 and a 1-year high of $35.58.
First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Company Profile
