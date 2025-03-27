First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:FTQI)

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.207 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.
First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Down 1.4 %
First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.10. The stock had a trading volume of 151,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,310. The stock has a market cap of $510.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.65. First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF has a one year low of $18.23 and a one year high of $21.49.
First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Company Profile
