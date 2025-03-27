First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:FTXL)

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0342 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

NASDAQ FTXL traded down $1.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.43. 24,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,684. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.27 million, a P/E ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.29. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.52 and a fifty-two week high of $107.74.

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

