First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:FTXL)

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0342 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.
First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ FTXL traded down $1.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.43. 24,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,684. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.27 million, a P/E ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.29. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.52 and a fifty-two week high of $107.74.
About First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.