First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.2993 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,822. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.75. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 12 month low of $60.25 and a 12 month high of $68.45. The stock has a market cap of $115.69 million, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.94.

About First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (RFDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed ex U.S. index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks capital appreciation from developed-country stocks (excluding the US) selected using a factor approach. The manager has discretion to currency-hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.

