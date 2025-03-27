First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) to Issue $0.16 Monthly Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

FIXD traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.47. 383,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,641. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.78. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $39.42 and a 12 month high of $46.80.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.