First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) to Issue $0.16 Monthly Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance
FIXD traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.47. 383,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,641. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.78. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $39.42 and a 12 month high of $46.80.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile
