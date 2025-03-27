First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Plans $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1648 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FKU traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $40.53. 1,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,146. First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $35.33 and a twelve month high of $42.54. The company has a market capitalization of $64.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.05 and a 200-day moving average of $39.85.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (FKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 75 companies selected based on NASDAQs AlphaDEX selection methodology. FKU was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

