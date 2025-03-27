First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Plans $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2025

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKUGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1648 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FKU traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $40.53. 1,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,146. First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $35.33 and a twelve month high of $42.54. The company has a market capitalization of $64.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.05 and a 200-day moving average of $39.85.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (FKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 75 companies selected based on NASDAQs AlphaDEX selection methodology. FKU was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.