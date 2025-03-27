Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 121,698 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 127% from the previous session’s volume of 53,577 shares.The stock last traded at $28.64 and had previously closed at $28.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on FSBC. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.50 target price on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Get Five Star Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FSBC

Five Star Bancorp Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $604.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.52.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 12.89%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Star Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Insider Transactions at Five Star Bancorp

In related news, Director Donna Lucas acquired 2,650 shares of Five Star Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.43 per share, for a total transaction of $75,339.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,320.68. This represents a 28.11 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Eugene Beckwith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $121,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,381 shares in the company, valued at $14,410,525.25. The trade was a 0.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 201.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 89,834 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Five Star Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $109,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 25.5% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 373,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,094,000 after acquiring an additional 66,602 shares in the last quarter. 46.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Five Star Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five Star Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Star Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.