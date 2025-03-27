Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Down 0.3% – Here’s Why

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.19 and last traded at $10.22. 19,561,803 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 62,232,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.37.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ford Motor

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Tableaux LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

