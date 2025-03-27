Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA Buys New Shares in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 28,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 39.1% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Cascade Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter.

SCHX opened at $22.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.22. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $24.31. The company has a market cap of $50.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.0668 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

