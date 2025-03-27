Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA Purchases Shares of 4,461 Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BND opened at $72.93 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.09. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

