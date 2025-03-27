FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March (BATS:QMAR) Trading Down 2.2% – Here’s What Happened

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March (BATS:QMAR – Get Free Report) fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.93 and last traded at $29.03. 20,650 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 63,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.67.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March Trading Down 2.9 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.45. The company has a market cap of $423.36 million, a P/E ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 0.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March in the third quarter valued at about $383,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth about $571,000.

About FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March (QMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

