FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.72 and last traded at $4.74, with a volume of 330321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.93.
FTAI Infrastructure Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.68. The stock has a market cap of $538.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.52.
FTAI Infrastructure Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. FTAI Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.36%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTAI Infrastructure
About FTAI Infrastructure
FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than FTAI Infrastructure
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.