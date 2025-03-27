FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.72 and last traded at $4.74, with a volume of 330321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.93.

FTAI Infrastructure Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.68. The stock has a market cap of $538.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.52.

Get FTAI Infrastructure alerts:

FTAI Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. FTAI Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTAI Infrastructure

About FTAI Infrastructure

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 5,651.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 348,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 342,292 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in FTAI Infrastructure by 283.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 159,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 117,863 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 198.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 848,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,941,000 after purchasing an additional 564,566 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 113.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 518,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 275,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,543,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,805,000 after purchasing an additional 55,936 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.