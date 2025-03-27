Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,000 shares, a drop of 99.0% from the February 28th total of 14,290,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Trading Down 10.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ BHAT traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.83. The stock had a trading volume of 320,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,481. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.28. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
About Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology
