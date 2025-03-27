Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,000 shares, a drop of 99.0% from the February 28th total of 14,290,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BHAT traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.83. The stock had a trading volume of 320,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,481. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.28. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. designs, produces, promotes, and sells animated toys with mobile games features, intellectual property, and peripheral derivatives features worldwide. It offers AR Racer, a car-racing mobile game; AR Crazy Bug, a combat game played using a ladybug-shaped electronic toy; AR 3D Magic Box, which uses AR recognition technology to allow children to draw shapes or objects onto a physical card while the mobile game captures the drawings and animates them onto a set background; AR Dinosaur, an educational toy; and AR Shake Bouncing Bubble, which helps children to improve concentration and reaction, as well as Talking Tom and Friends' Bouncing Bubble.

