Galileo Resources (LON:GLR) Shares Down 17.1% – What’s Next?

Galileo Resources Plc (LON:GLR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 17.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.85 ($0.01). 9,637,887 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 396% from the average session volume of 1,944,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.03 ($0.01).
Galileo Resources Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £10.11 million, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.95.
Galileo Resources (LON:GLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 30th. The company reported GBX 0.19 ($0.00) EPS for the quarter.
Galileo Resources Company Profile
Galileo Resources Plc explores and develops mineral projects in South Africa, Botswana, Zambia, Zimbabwe, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It explores for zinc, iron, manganese, copper, lithium, and gold deposits, as well as rare earths and aggregates. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
