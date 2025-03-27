GameStop (NYSE:GME) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2025

GameStop (NYSE:GMEGet Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.21, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. GameStop had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 1.45%. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

GameStop Price Performance

Shares of GameStop stock opened at $28.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.68 and a beta of -0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.59 and its 200 day moving average is $25.69. GameStop has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $64.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of GameStop in a research note on Monday.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GameStop

Insider Buying and Selling at GameStop

In other GameStop news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 1,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $48,997.39. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,814.50. This trade represents a 3.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel William Moore sold 895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $27,807.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,385 shares in the company, valued at $975,131.95. This represents a 2.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

About GameStop

(Get Free Report)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for GameStop (NYSE:GME)

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.