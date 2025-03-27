Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 85.10 ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Gamma Communications had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 10.29%.

Gamma Communications Stock Down 1.1 %

LON GAMA opened at GBX 1,262 ($16.25) on Thursday. Gamma Communications has a 52 week low of GBX 1,192.95 ($15.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,917.60 ($24.69). The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,318.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,499.64.

Gamma Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a GBX 13 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. This is a boost from Gamma Communications’s previous dividend of $6.50. Gamma Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 30.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gamma Communications in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.46) price target on shares of Gamma Communications in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Gamma Communications Company Profile

Gamma Communications plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technology-based communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized to businesses in Western Europe. The company offers Unified Communications as a Service products for enabling businesses to raise productivity, boost agility, and increase collaboration; Contact Centre as a Service, through a software platform that allows contact centres to operate over the internet for SMEs and Enterprise; and Direct Routing and Operator Connect services, designed to enable seamless and integrated calling between Teams and the local telephony infrastructure.

