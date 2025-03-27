GCT Semiconductor (NYSE:GCTS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

GCT Semiconductor (NYSE:GCTS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 million.

GCT Semiconductor Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of GCTS stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.75. 134,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,822. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.41. GCT Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $56.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of GCT Semiconductor from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

About GCT Semiconductor

GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc, operates as a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits for the wireless semiconductor industry. The company provides RF and modem chipsets based on 4G LTE technology, including 4G LTE, 4.5G LTE Advanced, and 4.75G LTE Advanced-Pro.

