Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Stock Price Down 3.2% – Time to Sell?

Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33. Approximately 135,555 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 128,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

Gear Energy Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.37.

Gear Energy Company Profile

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, engages in the acquiring, developing, and holding of interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company's oil properties are located in Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan.

