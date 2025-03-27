General Enterprise Ventures (OTCMKTS:GEVI) & Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) Financial Contrast

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) and General Enterprise Ventures (OTCMKTS:GEVI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Perimeter Solutions has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, General Enterprise Ventures has a beta of 5.44, suggesting that its share price is 444% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Perimeter Solutions alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.9% of Perimeter Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Perimeter Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perimeter Solutions -1.05% -7.62% -3.37% General Enterprise Ventures -544.66% -162.24% -104.56%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Perimeter Solutions and General Enterprise Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Perimeter Solutions and General Enterprise Ventures”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perimeter Solutions $560.97 million 2.67 $67.49 million ($0.14) -71.57 General Enterprise Ventures $520,000.00 88.47 -$10.10 million ($0.08) -15.63

Perimeter Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than General Enterprise Ventures. Perimeter Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than General Enterprise Ventures, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Perimeter Solutions and General Enterprise Ventures, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perimeter Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00 General Enterprise Ventures 0 0 0 0 0.00

Perimeter Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 59.68%. Given Perimeter Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Perimeter Solutions is more favorable than General Enterprise Ventures.

Summary

Perimeter Solutions beats General Enterprise Ventures on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perimeter Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers. The Specialty Products segment produces and sells Phosphorus Pentasulfide, which is primarily used in the preparation of lubricant additives, including a family of compounds called Zinc Dialkyldithiophosphates. The company offers its products under the PHOS-CHEK, FIRE-TROL, AUXQUIMIA, and SOLBERG brands. Perimeter Solutions, SA was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Clayton, Missouri.

About General Enterprise Ventures

(Get Free Report)

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc., engages in installing large home and facility proactive wildfire prevention systems. It offers CitroTech products for the prevention and spread of wildfires, as well as lumber treatments for fire prevention. The company was formerly known as General Entertainment Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. in October 2021. General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Receive News & Ratings for Perimeter Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perimeter Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.