GetBusy (LON:GETB) Issues Earnings Results

GetBusy (LON:GETB – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 1.77 ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. GetBusy had a net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 17.71%.

GetBusy Stock Down 2.8 %

LON:GETB traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 52 ($0.67). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -57.60, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of £26.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.62 and a beta of 0.35. GetBusy has a one year low of GBX 48 ($0.62) and a one year high of GBX 73.50 ($0.95). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 53.62 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 56.14.

Get GetBusy alerts:

GetBusy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

GetBusy plc, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells document and task management software products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Workiro and Virtual Cabinet for document workflow management, client portals, and digital signatures; SmartVault for enterprise content management; and HELLOPLAN for meeting scheduling and management.

Receive News & Ratings for GetBusy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GetBusy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.