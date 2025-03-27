GetBusy (LON:GETB) Issues Earnings Results

GetBusy (LON:GETB – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 1.77 ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. GetBusy had a net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 17.71%.
GetBusy Stock Down 2.8 %
LON:GETB traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 52 ($0.67). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -57.60, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of £26.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.62 and a beta of 0.35. GetBusy has a one year low of GBX 48 ($0.62) and a one year high of GBX 73.50 ($0.95). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 53.62 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 56.14.
GetBusy Company Profile
